Jharkhand BJP to hold 1,000 virtual rallies to mark one year of Modi govt 2.0

  • May 27 2020, 17:47 ist
The Jharkhand unit of the BJP has said it will organise 1,000 virtual rallies and 20 video conferences to highlight the achievements of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government's second term, which completes a year on May 30.

Deepak Prakash, the state BJP president, said party workers will adhere to safety and health protocols while conducting the virtual rallies and video conferences, which will be addressed by senior leaders.

"Party 'karyakartas' will establish individual contact, digital contact and virtual contact, while maintaining social distancing norms, to make people aware of the welfare initiatives of the government," Prakash said in a statement.

BJP workers in the state have provided all possible assistance to migrant workers, the poor and the needy amid the coronavirus lockdown, he said.

"Turning the crisis into an opportunity, the PM has paved the way for 'Atma Nirbhar Bharat' with a Rs 20-lakh crore financial package, making rural economy the central point along with the mantra of 'local-vocal'," Prakash said.

Modi's message on 'Atma Nirbhar Bharat' would be taken to 35 lakh households across the state, he asserted. 

