Jharkhand gets first ‘Hospital on Wheels’ for street animals

'Hospital on Wheels' for street animals – the first of its kind facility in Jharkhand- has now been made available by CIL arm Central Coalfields Ltd, an official said.
The vehicle, with state-of-the-art medical equipment and onboard veterinarians, will bring healthcare directly to vulnerable animals in streets, parks, villages and neighbourhoods, the official said.
The initiative has been launched under the corporate social responsibility of the mining company.
Read | Helpless about stray dogs in Bengaluru, says govt
The 24 x 7 animal ambulance-cum- emergency response vehicle was flagged off by Director (Personnel ), Central Coalfields Limited, Harsh Nath Mishra, on Friday.
The facility will not only offer on-site treatment to injured and sick street animals in the state capital Ranchi but will also visit different command districts of CCL to immunise, sterilise and conduct sensitisation-cum- awareness campaigns.
"This extraordinary endeavour also promises to address the issue of rescue and rehabilitation of affected/injured animals,” the official said.
The ambulance will be run by the Helping Organisation for People, Environment (HOPE) and Animal Trust.
