Jharkhand gets ‘Hospital on Wheels’ for stray animals

Jharkhand gets first ‘Hospital on Wheels’ for street animals

The facility will not only offer on-site treatment to injured and sick street animals in Ranchi but will also visit different command districts of CCL

PTI
PTI, Ranchi,
  • May 21 2023, 16:38 ist
  • updated: May 21 2023, 16:38 ist
Representative image. Credit: DH File Photo

'Hospital on Wheels' for street animals – the first of its kind facility in Jharkhand- has now been made available by CIL arm Central Coalfields Ltd, an official said.

The vehicle, with state-of-the-art medical equipment and onboard veterinarians, will bring healthcare directly to vulnerable animals in streets, parks, villages and neighbourhoods, the official said.

The initiative has been launched under the corporate social responsibility of the mining company.

Read | Helpless about stray dogs in Bengaluru, says govt

The 24 x 7 animal ambulance-cum- emergency response vehicle was flagged off by Director (Personnel ), Central Coalfields Limited, Harsh Nath Mishra, on Friday.

The facility will not only offer on-site treatment to injured and sick street animals in the state capital Ranchi but will also visit different command districts of CCL to immunise, sterilise and conduct sensitisation-cum- awareness campaigns.

"This extraordinary endeavour also promises to address the issue of rescue and rehabilitation of affected/injured animals,” the official said.

The ambulance will be run by the Helping Organisation for People, Environment (HOPE) and Animal Trust.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Jharkhand
Ranchi

Related videos

What's Brewing

Jharkhand gets ‘Hospital on Wheels’ for stray animals

Jharkhand gets ‘Hospital on Wheels’ for stray animals

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah flaunts new Rado watch

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah flaunts new Rado watch

Chhattisgarh health minister skydives in Australia

Chhattisgarh health minister skydives in Australia

Arsenal undone by Guardiola mind games, lean squad

Arsenal undone by Guardiola mind games, lean squad

UK musician finds his calling: Saving unwanted pianos

UK musician finds his calling: Saving unwanted pianos

PM Modi pays tribute at Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park

PM Modi pays tribute at Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park

Humans used fire in Europe 50K yrs earlier than thought

Humans used fire in Europe 50K yrs earlier than thought

Pvt mission carrying Saudi astronauts to visit ISS set

Pvt mission carrying Saudi astronauts to visit ISS set

PM Modi remembers Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary

PM Modi remembers Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary

Guitar smashed by Kurt Cobain sells for nearly $600,000

Guitar smashed by Kurt Cobain sells for nearly $600,000

 