Jharkhand gets lowest rainfall since 2014; Assembly to hold special session on Monday

Jharkhand has recorded the lowest rainfall in the first two months of the monsoon season this time, as compared to the past nine years, which is pushing the state to a drought-like situation.

Considering the gravity of the situation, the Business Advisory Committee of the Jharkhand Assembly has decided to hold a special discussion on the matter on Monday.

Jharkhand Assembly Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahto told PTI, “The Committee on Friday decided to hold a special discussion to understand the situation of farmers and cultivation in the backdrop of scanty rainfall. It will also try to find a solution to reduce the pain of the farmers.”

The state has received 258.7mm of rainfall from June 1, considered to be the beginning of the monsoon season, till July 31 this year against the normal rainfall forecast of 508.2mm of rain during the period.

The scant rainfall has resulted in an overall deficiency of 49 per cent, which is the highest shortfall since 2014, according to the India Meteorological Department’s Ranchi office.

In July, the state received 161.3mm of rainfall, which is also the lowest since 2014.

“The low rainfall till July could be attributed to weak activity in North Bay of Bengal and less number of significant low-pressure formations as compared to previous years."

“Only two events of low-pressure formations were recorded in July, while it was nil in June. Also, the location of said low pressure was not favourable for rainfall in Jharkhand,” Ranchi Meteorological Centre in charge Abhishek Anand told PTI.

As many as eight districts are in the large deficient category, indicating that the shortfall has been in the range of 60 per cent or more, Anand said.

“Sahibganj district is facing the highest 74 per cent deficit till July 31."

“We are hoping that rainfall activity and its distribution will improve in coming days,” he said.

In the backdrop of poor rainfall, Jharkhand is moving towards a drought-like situation.

About 85 per cent of Jharkhand’s arable land, meant for paddy cultivation, is lying fallow, according to the sowing coverage report of the state agriculture department.

The coverage of paddy, the main crop of the season, is mere 15.52 per cent till July 30 against the total target of 18 lakh hectares of land this year.

However, sowing could be done only on 2.79 lakh hectares of land till July 30.

Paddy sowing could not take place in five districts—Garhwa, Dumka, Deoghar, Jamtara, and Sahibganj—to date out of 24 districts of the state.

In Jharkhand, farmers generally prepare their fields for sowing from June 15 and full-fledged sowing activity starts by July 1 and goes on till July 31.

However, the ideal sowing period for paddy is considered from July 1 to July 20.

For the past few years, farmers have been going for sowing till August 15 due to delayed and scanty rainfall in the early months of the monsoon.

Nowadays, farmers go for sowing till August 15 but yield goes down, an expert said.

Apart from paddy, the coverage of other kharif crops is a little encouraging.

The coverage for maize is 56.28 per cent, pulses at 33.87 per cent, oilseeds at 36.30 per cent, and coarse cereals at 16.53 per cent, according to the sowing coverage data.