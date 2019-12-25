Jharkhand Governor invites Hemant Soren to form govt

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) on Wednesday said Governor Droupadi Murmu has invited its working president and chief minister-designate Hemant Soren to form the government.

The governor's invitation comes a day after Soren called on the governor at Raj Bhavan to stake claim to form the government, submitting a letter of support of 50 MLAs to her.

A Raj Bhavan source said the swearing-in ceremony will be held on December 29 at the Mohrabadi ground here.

The letter handed to the governor said Soren has the backing of 50 MLAs from the JMM, Congress, RJD and the Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik), a Raj Bhavan communique stated on Tuesday night.

The pre-poll opposition combine bagged 47 seats (JMM 30, Congress 16 and RJD one) in the 81-member assembly, while the three-member JVM (P) has extended "unconditional support" to Soren to form the government.