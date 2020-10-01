J'khand man gets life term for killing wife over dowry

Jharkhand man who killed wife over dowry imprisoned for life

PTI
PTI, Ramgarh,
  • Oct 01 2020, 12:06 ist
  • updated: Oct 01 2020, 12:08 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A court in Ramgarh sentenced a man to life imprisonment after he was convicted of killing his wife for dowry two years ago.

SK Shukla, the additional public prosecutor, said the court on Wednesday awarded life term to 27-year-old Naresh Mahto, who had in February 2018 poisoned his 21-year-old wife after she failed to pay him a dowry of Rs 50,000.

The woman's father filed a police complaint, following which Mahato was arrested.

The court of additional district judge Sanjay Pratap Singh had found Mahto guilty of killing his wife under section 304(B) of IPC (dowry death) on September 24 and had set aside September 30 for pronouncing the quantum of punishment.

As many as 10 witnesses, including the investigating officer and assistant sub-inspector of Patratu police station, Ram Pravesh Sharma, were examined by the court. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

life imprisonment
Jharkhand
dowry

What's Brewing

Museum Ludwig's art exhibit is faking it but making it

Museum Ludwig's art exhibit is faking it but making it

It burned everything: Fires on Brazil's indigenous land

It burned everything: Fires on Brazil's indigenous land

Debate organisers promise order after Trump-Biden chaos

Debate organisers promise order after Trump-Biden chaos

A nation that controlled the pandemic without lockdowns

A nation that controlled the pandemic without lockdowns

An airport train to KIA? As early as March 2021

An airport train to KIA? As early as March 2021

 