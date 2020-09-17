Jharkhand reports 1,618 new Covid-19 cases, 8 fresh fatalities

Jharkhand's Covid-19 caseload rose to 66,074 on Thursday as 1,618 more people tested positive for the infection, while eight fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 579, a health bulletin said.

The fresh infections have taken the number of active Covid-19 cases in the state to 14,138, while 51,357 people have been cured of the disease so far, it said.

The state has tested 55,761 samples for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, the bulletin said.