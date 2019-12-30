Join hands, isolate BJP: Mamata to political parties

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday urged Opposition parties who are against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) to unite and isolate the BJP over the issue.

She also expressed her solidarity with those who are protesting against the contentious Act across the country.

Speaking at the beginning of a protest march against CAA in Purulia district, the chief minister made it clear that the TMC's agitation will continue until CAA is withdrawn by the Centre.

“BJP is plotting to snatch the citizenship of genuine Indian citizens. I urge everyone protesting against CAA to join forces and isolate the BJP,” Mamata said.

Lashing out at the ruling party at the Centre, Mamata accused the BJP of labeling everyone opposing CAA as "anti-nationals".

She also said that the TMC government will not allow the updation of National Population Register (NPR) in the state— the exercise has already been halted in West Bengal.

"We will ensure that no one has to leave Bengal and the country. Just ensure that your name is in the voters’ list and I will take care of the rest,” she said.

The chief minister once again lashed out at her Karnataka counterpart B S Yediyurappa for backtracking on his announcement on providing financial assistance to the families of two protesters who were allegedly killed in police firing in Mangaluru during protests against CAA.