Journalists must perform duties fearlessly: Mamata Banerjee

Hailing the role of the press in a democracy, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday urged media persons to work fearlessly.

Taking to Twitter, on the occasion of World Press Freedom Day, the CM said she respected journalists for their contribution to society.

Banerjee iterated that her government was providing a health insurance cover of Rs 10 lakh for frontline COVID-19 workers, including scribes.

"Our Govt in #Bangla has also announced health insurance with up to 10 lakh coverage for frontline COVID-19 workers, including journalists #PressFreedomDay," she tweeted.

"Press is the fourth pillar in a democracy and must perform its duties fearlessly. We respect journalists for their contribution to society," Banerjee added.

The United Nations General Assembly has declared May 3 as World Press Freedom Day or just World Press Day to remind governments the need to respect their commitment to press freedom. May 3 also marks the anniversary of the Windhoek Declaration, a statement of free press principles put together by African newspaper journalists in Windhoek in 1991.