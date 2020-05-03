Journalists must perform duties fearlessly: Mamata

Journalists must perform duties fearlessly: Mamata Banerjee

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • May 03 2020, 19:12 ist
  • updated: May 03 2020, 19:12 ist

 Hailing the role of the press in a democracy, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday urged media persons to work fearlessly.

Taking to Twitter, on the occasion of World Press Freedom Day, the CM said she respected journalists for their contribution to society.

Banerjee iterated that her government was providing a health insurance cover of Rs 10 lakh for frontline COVID-19 workers, including scribes.

Follow DH Coronavirus page for all the latest updates

"Our Govt in #Bangla has also announced health insurance with up to 10 lakh coverage for frontline COVID-19 workers, including journalists #PressFreedomDay," she tweeted.

"Press is the fourth pillar in a democracy and must perform its duties fearlessly. We respect journalists for their contribution to society," Banerjee added.

The United Nations General Assembly has declared May 3 as World Press Freedom Day or just World Press Day to remind governments the need to respect their commitment to press freedom. May 3 also marks the anniversary of the Windhoek Declaration, a statement of free press principles put together by African newspaper journalists in Windhoek in 1991.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Democracy
United Nations
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus lockdown

What's Brewing

Curtains fall on strip clubs in Israel's 'Sin City'

Curtains fall on strip clubs in Israel's 'Sin City'

COVID-19 could change the world of work

COVID-19 could change the world of work

Amnesty gives chilling details of Egypt press crackdown

Amnesty gives chilling details of Egypt press crackdown

Non-contact games set to lead the way

Non-contact games set to lead the way

Will you be my quarantine ?

Will you be my quarantine ?

Bleak forecasts, cost-cutting mark COVID-19 recession

Bleak forecasts, cost-cutting mark COVID-19 recession

 