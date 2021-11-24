Kolkata Police book OSD to Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb

Kolkata Police book OSD to Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb

The notice said that a case has been registered against Mishra under various sections of the IPC

IANS
IANS, Agartala,
  • Nov 24 2021, 19:55 ist
  • updated: Nov 24 2021, 19:55 ist
Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb. Credit: PTI File Photo

The Kolkata Police has served a notice to Sanjay Mishra, Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb and asked him to report to the investigating officer on Thursday, officials said on Wednesday.

The notice said that a case has been registered in the Narkeldanga police station (under Kolkata district) against Mishra under various sections of the IPC and the Disaster Management Act 2005.

"You are requested to appear at Narkeldanga PS on November 25 and meet the investigating officer of the case Soumit Bandopadhyay, Sub-Inspector. Non-compliance of this notice may result in your arrest as per law," the notice said.

When contacted, Mishra refused to make any comment on the issue.

