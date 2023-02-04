Lack of demand for all categories of tea in Sale-05: CTTA official

The downward trend in total demand and total offerings was in evidence once again for all categories of tea during Sale-05, a Calcutta Tea Traders Association (CTTA) official said.

The auction was held on February 1 and 2 and the market witnessed a lack of demand, he said on Saturday.

The total demand declined further by 28.56 per cent during this auction, he added.

According to CTTA official data, the total offerings amounted to 1,14,970 packages (33,17,286 kg) comprising 53,418 packages of CTC leaf, 38,952 packages of orthodox, 1,293 packages of Darjeeling leaf, and 21,307 packages of dust tea.

CTC leaf met with fair demand at a lower price level and a total of 12,13,470 kg of different categories was sold at an average price of Rs 152.88 per kg.

Around 61.41 per cent of the total demand was witnessed for CTC leaf at below Rs 150 per kg price level and only 3.68 per cent was marked at above Rs 250 per kg level, it revealed.

Western India operated on liquoring teas and other internals marked good support. Some support was received from exporters on bolder brokens, the data said.

Orthodox offerings also saw demand at lower price range and a total of 6,90,490 kg of different qualities was claimed at an average price of Rs 167.06 per kg. About 41.86 per cent of total demand was for tea at below Rs 150 per kg and only 9.93 per cent was marked at higher price level. Middle East was active and CIS saw good support.

Darjeeling leaf met with strong demand at lower price level and a total of 16,717 kg of different quality was sold at an average price of Rs 163.42 per kg. Around 83.33 per cent of the total demand was observed for Darjeeling leaf at below Rs 200 per kg level while only 6.00 per cent was marked at above Rs 500 per kg.

Local dealers and other internals saw good support .Exporters were also active during this auction.

Demand for this week's dust offerings was much lower and a total of 5,70,421 kg of different quality was claimed at an average price of Rs 138.10 per kg.

Around 71.99 per cent of the total demand was marked for dust offerings at lower price level while only 2.22 per cent was observed at higher price level, it said.

Western India saw good support on liquoring teas. Other internals and local operators marked good enquiry while Hindustan Unilever was selective.

The number of buyers for CTC, Orthodox, Darjeeling leaf and dust teas was 154, 115, 32 and 83 respectively during this session, the official data added.