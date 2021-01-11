Like Trump, BJP will claim victory after losing elections: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said that BJP might behave like Donald Trump and claim victory even after losing elections, adding that there is no difference between Trump and the BJP.

Addressing a rally at Ranaghat in Nadia district, the Trinamool Congress supremo said that BJP might “imprison” the entire country.

“See what Donald Trump is doing. Even after losing the elections, he is still claiming victory. After losing, they (BJP) will also say that they have won. There is no difference. They are two sides of the same coin,” said Mamata.

She demanded an immediate withdrawal of the farm laws, alleging that due to BJP's stubbornness, the country may be staring at a "food crisis". “There will be famine if the BJP continues to be adamant over the farm laws. The Centre is trying to create a famine through the laws,” said the CM.

The TMC chief said that while lecturing the Opposition over safeguarding farmers’ interests, the saffron party was abusing farmers in Punjab and Haryana.

Lashing out at the BJP over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, Mamata said that if one applied for citizenship under the Act, one would be labeled as a foreigner.

“Then after a year, they will probe whether you are a genuine citizen or not which means that you will be dubbed a foreigner from a citizen. Even that bill has not been implemented yet. It will be good it doesn’t get implemented,” said Mamata, reassuring that her party would not allow NRC, NPR in the state.

Mamata said that while 96 refugee colonies have already been provided land deeds, free-hold deeds would be provided to 1.5 lakh families living in 213 refugee colonies in the state.

She also dubbed the BJP as a “junk party”, saying that it was a dustbin filling up with “corrupt leaders” from other parties.

“See how some leaders joined the BJP to protect the public money they have looted. BJP is functioning like a washing machine where corrupt leaders turn into saints when they join the party,” said Mamata.