Madrasas in Assam told to provide info on location, teachers to state govt by December 1

Assam: Madrasas told to provide all their info by Dec 1

Altogether 47 people, including the teachers, have been arrested in the state this year for suspected links with fundamentalist organisations

PTI
PTI, Guwahati,
  • Nov 09 2022, 22:58 ist
  • updated: Nov 09 2022, 22:59 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI Photo

Madrasas in Assam have been asked to provide all information about their institutes, including location and profile of teachers employed, to the state government by December 1, a senior official said on Wednesday.

The December 1 deadline was set on Wednesday at a meeting of Director General of Police (DGP) Bhaskarjyoti Mahanta, director of secondary education Mamata Hojai, other government officials and representatives of madrasas, the official said.

"The madrasas will have to furnish the details to the directorate for secondary education via organisations under which they operate," the official said.

Several madrasas in the state came under scanner after teachers employed in these institutions were arrested in the state earlier this year for their alleged links with Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) and Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT).

Altogether 47 people, including the teachers, have been arrested in the state this year for suspected links with fundamentalist organisations. 

India News
Assam
Madrasa

