Mamata accuses BJP of booth capturing, attacking TMC workers

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday accused the BJP of capturing polling booths and unleashing violence on Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers. She further alleged that BJP workers even went to the extent of attacking TMC candidates and warned the saffron party that she will not back down by such intimidation.

Referring to the attack on TMC candidate from Arambagh seat Sujata Mondal Khan by alleged BJP workers, the Chief Minister said that she was chased by BJP cadres and hit on the head with a stick. Mamata was speaking at a rally in Alipurduar district.

“ BJP cadres attacked our candidates. Our candidate from Arambagh, Sujata, who belongs to the Scheduled caste was chased and hit on the head by them near a polling booth. Another TMC candidate was attacked in Khanakul.” said Mamata.

She further alleged that TMC candidate from Canning East seat Shaukat Mollah was prevented by security forces from entering a polling booth adding that TMC workers were attacked at several places during the day.

“ I have received at least 100 complaints of assault since today morning. We have informed the Election Commission (EC) but no action has been taken,” said Mamata.

The TMC supremo alleged that seeing the small crowd at the rallies of their Central leaders, the BJP has hatched conspiracy asking “central forces to not to stop booth capturing.”

“ Four TMC workers have been killed since the elections started but any action is yet to be taken. Let me make it absolutely clear, you (BJP) cannot intimidate us with such terror tactics,” said Mamata.