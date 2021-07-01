Mamata thanks medicos for tireless service during Covid

Mamata Banerjee thanks medical fraternity for tireless service during Covid pandemic on Doctors' Day

She paid tribute to former state chief minister and legendary physician Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Jul 01 2021, 12:49 ist
  • updated: Jul 01 2021, 14:48 ist
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Credit: PTI File Photo

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday extended her gratitude to the entire medical fraternity for tirelessly serving people during the trying times of the Covid pandemic and lauded their contribution as "unparalleled".

She paid tribute to former state chief minister and legendary physician Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy, whose birth and death anniversary is observed as National Doctors' Day.

Also Read | India's strides in medicine have contributed to make planet healthier: PM on Doctors' Day

"On the occasion of #DoctorsDay, I pay my humble tribute to former CM of WB, Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy. Extending my heartfelt gratitude to the entire medical fraternity who are tirelessly serving in these trying times. Their contribution in combating #COVID19 is unparalleled," she tweeted.

The West Bengal government has declared a state-wide holiday on the occasion to honour the doctors for their contribution towards fighting the pandemic.

Several hundreds of doctors have succumbed to the disease in the state since the outbreak of the pandemic. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Mamata Banerjee
doctors day
Covid-19
Coronavirus
West Bengal

Related videos

What's Brewing

Jim Morrison's: Did he OD or did he disappear?

Jim Morrison's: Did he OD or did he disappear?

In Pics: China celebrates 100 years of Communist Party

In Pics: China celebrates 100 years of Communist Party

Lebanon crisis plunges women into period poverty

Lebanon crisis plunges women into period poverty

45 years on, Mao remains symbol of communist China

45 years on, Mao remains symbol of communist China

EU revives bloc-wide travel with Covid-19 pass

EU revives bloc-wide travel with Covid-19 pass

Xi hails 'irreversible' rise of China at CPC centenary

Xi hails 'irreversible' rise of China at CPC centenary

Covid-19 in sewage: Should effluent reuse be stopped?

Covid-19 in sewage: Should effluent reuse be stopped?

The internet eats up less energy than you might think

The internet eats up less energy than you might think

Fuelled by variants, Covid-19 pandemic surges again

Fuelled by variants, Covid-19 pandemic surges again

Scientists find new beetle in 230-million-year-old poop

Scientists find new beetle in 230-million-year-old poop

 