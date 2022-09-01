Mamata’s procession launches Durga Puja festivities a month in advance

Durga Puja celebrations have commenced in West Bengal nearly a month ahead of its actual dates, with hundreds of people taking to the streets on Thursday to join a celebratory procession led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

The procession—which had participation of people from all walks of life in the state—commenced in north Kolkata and concluded at central Kolkata’s Red Road, where a cultural programme was organised to felicitate representatives from UNESCO. There were people representing clubs and puja organisers, too, in the procession—people who make the annual five-day religious festivities such an eye-catching event—which covered over 3.5 km.

The procession, and the felicitation programme was to commemorate the inclusion of ‘Durga Puja in Kolkata’ in the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity’s list. Besides Kolkata, similar rallies were planned in the districts.

“Religion may be personal, but celebration is universal,” Banerjee said, extending gratitude to UNESCO officials present for the event. Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly, diplomats representing different consulates, and senior administrative officials also participated in the felicitation. Representatives of the state’s three major football clubs—East Bengal, Mohun Bagan, and Mohammedan Sporting—were also present for the felicitation.

Ganguly, representing Bengal’s cricketing fraternity, said one actually needs to see the Durga Puja to believe how big the festival is.

In her address at the function, referring to a study, the chief minister stated that puja-centric businesses in the state were estimated to be worth around Rs 40,000 crore.

Banerjee also reminded those present that humanism cannot be compromised. “Humanity is our asset, unity is our asset… unity is our strength,” she said, adding that protecting humanity is “our first and last duty.”

“The puja (celebrations) starts from today,” said Banerjee, who already announced monetary support of Rs 60,000 each club organising different puja pandals. Estimates suggest this would cost the government around Rs 258 crore.

Apart from the cultural aspect, the procession had political ramifications, too.

Bharatiya Janata Party’s co-incharge of Bengal Amit Malviya tweeted claiming that it was the Modi government that deserved the credit for the UNESCO listing.

“Mamata Banerjee is organising a rally to take credit for the UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage tag for Durga Puja. The truth, however, is that she had no role whatsoever in getting the award. It was because of (the) efforts of Sangeet Natak Akademi, an institution under the Modi government,” he stated.