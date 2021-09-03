Manipur launches electronic permit system to track visitors to the state

The Manipur government launched electronic Inner Line Permit (ILP) counters from Imphal, Jiribam and Mao, to keep a check on people visiting the sparsely populated state and to pull up those who overstay.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh said this move was aimed to protect the identity of the state’s population.

“The e-LIP tracking system has been developed to mend the loopholes in the procedures adopted to issue the permit and its tracking system,” Singh is quoted as saying by NDTV.

The Manipur Inner Line Permit is an official travel document issued by the state government to allow inward travel of an Indian citizen visiting Manipur for a specific time period.

Singh said this system would help in tracking people visiting the state through mobile phones, to check if they stay even after the expiration of their permit, adding that authorities had on multiple occasions found people staying past their permit duration.

“The Inner Line Permit Monitoring Cell with DIG (Intelligence) as chairman has been set up to ensure proper reading of entry and exit and to track overstay," he said.

The platform has a dashboard that displays information such as the number of people entering the state on a particular date and time, a graphical break up of people visiting through different entry gates. It will also display a list of defaulters.