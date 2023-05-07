Manipur relaxes curfew in Churachandpur for a few hours to allow people to buy essentials

Curfew was partially relaxed in Manipur's violence-hit Churachandpur amid an improvement in the situation.

Announcing the decision, Chief Minister N Biren Singh said the curfew was relaxed to allow people to buy essential items, including medicines. The curfew was relaxed between 3pm and 5pm on Saturday (May 6), and for three hours between 7 am and 10 am on Sunday (May 7).

Also read | Centre denied request for flights to evacuate Mizoram residents from Manipur: Official

"With the law and order situation improving in Churachandpur district and after talks were held between the state government and various stakeholders, I am pleased to share that the curfew will be partially relaxed," Singh tweeted on Saturday.

With the law and order situation improving in Churachandpur district & after talks were held between the state government and various stakeholders, I’m pleased to share that the curfew will be partially relaxed as per the details shared below; pic.twitter.com/c0puVJcX2G — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) May 6, 2023

The CM said the situation would be assessed before taking decision on further relaxations.

Singh held a meeting with the state government officials, police and central paramilitary forces and took stock of the law and order situation on Saturday evening.

Over 50 persons have died so far, while many others have been injured due to the ethnic clash between the majority Meitei community and the tribal Kukis. The clash started on May 3 following a move to give ST status to the Meiteis. The Centre took over the law and order after the situation tuned volatile.

Army on Sunday said 120 to 125 columns of the army and Assam Rifles have been working tirelessly to rescue people from the sensitive areas and contain violence. Lt Col Mahendra Rawat, a defence spokesperson based in Guwahati, said over 23,000 civilians have been rescued so far by the security forces. "In the past 24 hours, surveillance has been further enhanced by deploying unmanned aerial vehicles and army helicopters within Imphal Valley," he said in a statement.

Situation in the entire state, however, is still tense, sources said.

