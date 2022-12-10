IITG maths faculty found dead, suicide suspected

Mathematics faculty of IIT Guwahati found dead inside his quarter, suicide suspected

The body was found hanging from the ceiling fan of his room after police broke the door following information by the IITG authorities

Sumir Karmakar
Sumir Karmakar, DHNS, Guwahati,
  • Dec 10 2022, 12:27 ist
  • updated: Dec 10 2022, 12:30 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

An assistant professor of Mathematics at IIT Guwahati was found dead inside his quarter on Friday evening with police suspecting it to be a suicide case. 

According to police, the body of Sameer Kamal, 47, was found hanging from the ceiling fan of his room after police broke the door following information from the IITG authorities. "Residents in the nearby areas suspected something wrong as a bad smell was emanating from his room and it was locked from the inside. Accordingly, the room was broken in the presence of a magistrate," said police at the Amingaon outpost, under which the IITG falls.

Kamal was the son of Ismatullah Ansari, a resident of Paschim Vihar in New Delhi. Kamal was a bachelor, a source said. 

Police said a post-mortem would be conducted on Saturday for further investigation. "The circumstantial evidence suggests it to be a suicide but we can't say anything further till our investigation is over," a police officer said.  The investigation will also try to understand the reason leading to his death, the police further said. 

IIT Guwahati issued a statement confirming the incident but they refused to disclose his identity. "The IIT Guwahati expresses deepest condolences to the family at this time of profound grief. We will cooperate with the police investigation and will also commission an internal investigation on this matter," said the statement.

