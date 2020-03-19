Meghalaya CM presents Rs 1,532-cr deficit budget for FY21

Meghalaya CM sets Rs 1,532-cr deficit budget for FY21

PTI
PTI, Shillong,
  • Mar 19 2020, 23:35 ist
  • updated: Mar 19 2020, 23:35 ist
Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma. Credit: PTI Photo

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Thursday tabled a Rs 1,532-crore deficit budget for 2020-21, projecting a total expenditure of Rs 17,432 crore, including a developmental budget of Rs 8,616 crore.

The total receipts for the fiscal is estimated at Rs 17,375 crore, of which revenue receipts are pegged at Rs 15,353 crore and capital receipts at Rs 2,022 crore, the chief minister said.

"The budget of 2020-21 has a fiscal deficit of Rs 1,532 crore, which is around 3.53 per cent of the GSDP," Sangma, who also holds the finance portfolio, said.

"Our strategy revolves around prioritising the four core pillars of human development, primary sector, infrastructure and entrepreneurship," he added.

The chief minister also said the state government is committed to take all necessary measures to effectively deal with the coronavirus pandemic. 

Conrad K Sangma
Meghalaya
