Meghalaya registers fifth Covid-19 death, tally rises to 558

Meghalaya registered its fifth Covid-19 fatality after a 67-year-old woman succumbed to the disease here, while 24 more people, including nine BSF and five Air Force personnel, tested positive for the infection, a Health Department official said Friday.

With the fresh cases, the state's coronavirus tally has climbed to 558.

The woman, a resident of Themmawbah area in the city, was admitted to the North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS) on Thursday, and died the same night, he said.

"The woman with comorbidity was admitted to the NEIGRIHMS here. She had breathing difficulties and tested positive for COVID-19. The patient died at around 10 pm," Health Services director, Dr Aman War, said.

With this fatality, the COVID-19 death toll reached five in the state, he said.

Of the 24 fresh cases, 22 were reported from East Khasi Hills district and two from East Jaintia Hills, the official said.

"Nine Border Security Force staffers and five Air Force personnel were among the new patients from the East Khasi Hills district," he said.

The state now has 466 active cases, while 87 patients have recovered from the disease, War said.