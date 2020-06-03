Meghalaya resident who returned from UP tests COVID-19 positive

A Meghalaya resident who had recently returned from Uttar Pradesh tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, taking the state's tally to 31, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said.

"A resident of Meghalaya who had returned from Agra, Uttar Pradesh has tested positive for COVID19. Person is under quarrantine in Jowai, West Jaintia Hills District," he tweeted.

Of the 31 cases, 17 are active while 13 persons have recovered and one patient has died of the disease, Sangma added.

The chief minister had earlier in the day tweeted, saying that a patient has recovered after testing negative for COVID-19 twice. The person had tested positive for the novel coronavirus after returning from Tamil Nadu in May.

Meghalaya had recorded its first COVID-19 case on April 13 after a doctor, who had no travel history, contracted the disease and died two days later.

Eight members of his family and three of his domestic help had also tested positive for the novel coronavirus. All of them have recovered.