Mizoram Board to declare class 12 results on June 18

Mizoram Board of School Education to declare class 12 results on June 18

Students can also enquire about their results to the concerned officials either through phone call or sending a message on WhatsAppRe

PTI
PTI, Aizawl,
  • Jun 16 2021, 14:58 ist
  • updated: Jun 16 2021, 15:08 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) will declare the Class 12 results on Friday.

A notification issued by the board on Wednesday said that result of the Class-12 examinations will be declared at noon on Friday.

Results will not be displayed on the premises of the board's office due to the present Covid-19 pandemic but can be viewed on the board's official website, the notification said.

Students can also enquire about their results to the concerned officials either through phone call or sending a message on WhatsApp, it said.

Results can also be obtained by sending SMS- MBSE12<space>Roll No to 5676750.

The class 12 examinations under MBSE were conducted offline for various streams in April under strict Covid-19 protocols.

A total of 11,849 students have registered for the examinations, according to the board controller of examinations Lalrinmawia Ralte.

Last year the pass percentage was 78.52.

On May 3, the MBSE had declared the results of Class- 10 examination. The pass percentage was 82.43, the highest since the Class-10 examinations were conducted by the board in 1978. 

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Mizoram
Class 12
Results

Related videos

What's Brewing

China offers glimpse of Tibetan life without Dalai Lama

China offers glimpse of Tibetan life without Dalai Lama

You'll need -ve RT-PCR report to enter these states/UTs

You'll need -ve RT-PCR report to enter these states/UTs

Last hope for Covid-battered Chennai zoo is the govt

Last hope for Covid-battered Chennai zoo is the govt

Why is everyone so obsessed with going to Mars?

Why is everyone so obsessed with going to Mars?

Mackenzie's billions in givings seek transparency cries

Mackenzie's billions in givings seek transparency cries

 