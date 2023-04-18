Mukul Roy 'untraceable' since April 17, claims son

The family members of senior TMC leader Mukul Roy have claimed he is "untraceable" since late Monday evening.
The former railway minister's son Subhragshu told PTI that his father was "untraceable" and "missing" since late Monday evening.
"Till now I am unable to contact my father. He is untraceable," Subhragshu, a TMC leader, said.
Roy's close aides said he was scheduled to fly to Delhi Monday evening.
"As of now we know that he was scheduled to land at Delhi Airport at around 9 PM. But he is not traceable," a close aide said.
Roy, a former number two in the TMC, had joined BJP in 2017 following differences with the party leadership. He was made BJP national vice-president.
Roy won the 2021 assembly polls on a BJP ticket and later returned to the TMC after the results were announced.
