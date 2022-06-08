Nadda visits house where 'Vande Mataram' was penned

Nadda visits house where Bankim Chandra penned 'Vande Mataram'

Nadda arrived in Kolkata on Tuesday night on a two-day visit to West Bengal

PTI
PTI,
  • Jun 08 2022, 16:21 ist
  • updated: Jun 08 2022, 16:55 ist
BJP National President J.P. Nadda pays floral tribute to Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, during his visit to Vande Mataram Bhawan. Credit: BJP handout via PTI

BJP president JP Nadda visited Vande Mataram Bhavan in West Bengal's Hooghly district where Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay had penned 'Vande Mataram'.

Nadda was accompanied by senior BJP leaders, including state president Sukanta Majumdar, Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari and party's national vice-president Dilip Ghosh to the heritage building in Chinsura town.

"I feel overwhelmed and honoured to visit this place. Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay had written our national song Vande Mataram when he lived here. The immortal song became a source of energy for all of us," Nadda said.

"A visit to this place has filled me with new energy, vigour and determination to continue with our work for the country's development," he added.

Nadda arrived in Kolkata on Tuesday night on a two-day visit to West Bengal.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

West Bengal
Kolkata
JP Nadda
BJP

What's Brewing

In Pics | Must know facts about cricketer Mithali Raj

In Pics | Must know facts about cricketer Mithali Raj

75-km road in 105 hrs: How NHAI created Guinness Record

75-km road in 105 hrs: How NHAI created Guinness Record

India vs South Africa: Young talent to watch out for

India vs South Africa: Young talent to watch out for

Summer revels at Saputara, Gujarat's only hill station

Summer revels at Saputara, Gujarat's only hill station

In a first, cancer vanishes in every patient in trial

In a first, cancer vanishes in every patient in trial

 