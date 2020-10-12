Naga rebel groups, opposed to each other, agree to meet before final agreement with Centre

In what is seen as a significant development in the efforts to unite all Naga groups before signing the final agreement with the Centre to end the decades-old Naga conflict, NSCN-IM and Naga National Political Groups (NNPGs), a forum of seven other Naga rebel groups opposed to each other have agreed to meet soon.

Both NSCN-IM and NNPGs have signed a preliminary agreement seperately but both are opposed to each other regarding their approach towards signing the final agreement. The NSCN-IM, which signed the framework agreement in August 2015 have made it clear that it is bent on its demand for a separate flag and Constitution for the Nagas while NNPGs agreed to sign the final deal without insisting on the two issues.

"Yes we have agreed to meet. But things will depend on NNPGs' approach. Unity can be brought about provided they do not succumb to the flattery of the Government of India," a source in NSCN-IM, the rebel group in ceasefire since 1997, told DH.

Naga groups including NSCN-IM claims they were never part of India and have been fighting an armed battle since the Independence.

The NSCN-IM claims that NNPGs are in "hands-in-glove" with the Centre and had given up the demand for seperate flag and Constitution. But NNPGs denied the allegations saying they are ready to address the flag and Constitution issue through talks with the Centre after the final deal.

NSCN-IM's demand for separate flag and Constitution for the Nagas has become the stumbling blocks for signing the final deal.

The NSCN-IM and NNPGs have agreed to meet following persuasion by Political Affairs Mission of the Naga People's Front, an opposition party in Nagaland.

This comes at a time when Nagaland government have convened a meeting of all stakeholders on October 15 to discuss the issues concerning the Naga talks. "Unity of all Naga groups, be it the rebel group or the civil society organisations, is a must for a comprehensive agreement to end the decades-old conflict and establish permanent peace. So the meeting between the NSCN-IM and NNPGs is very significant," said an official in Nagaland.