Nagaland announces cash incentives for medal winners in 'Northeast Olympics'

Nagaland is sending the largest contingent of 305 members in the games that will take place in Shillong from November 10 to 16

  Oct 28 2022
Neiphiu Rio. Credit: Twitter/@Neiphiu_Rio

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio announced cash incentives for those who would secure medals for the state in the upcoming second 'Northeast Olympics'.

Nagaland is sending the largest contingent of 305 members in the games that will take place in Shillong from November 10 to 16.

Addressing the sportspersons at the send-off ceremony on Thursday, Rio, who is also the president of the Nagaland Olympic Association (NOA), announced Rs 50,000, Rs 25,000 and Rs 10,000 rewards for gold, silver and bronze medals respectively.

"The Northeast Olympics will be a launching pad for each of you and will provide you with opportunities to grow. We believe in you all and want you to do well," he said.

Rio said the state government is making efforts to boost sports infrastructure in the state.

NOA secretary general Abu Metha said that Nagaland's contingent is the largest in the games. 

