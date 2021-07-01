Nagaland seeks probe in deaths of Dimapur residents

Nagaland seeks speedy probe into 'mysterious' deaths of aunt-nephew in Gurugram

A lady died in Alpha Hospital, Sector-10, Gurugram on June 24, and after a few days, her nephew was found dead in his room

  • Jul 01 2021, 13:59 ist
  • updated: Jul 01 2021, 13:59 ist
Nagaland government expressed deep anguish over the incident in the statement. Credit: iStock

The Nagaland government has sought a speedy investigation into the "mysterious" death of a woman from the state in a private hospital in Gurugram on June 24 and the alleged suicide of her nephew in his rented home in New Delhi a few days later.

The incident created a strong reaction on social media and in Dimapur, from where the duo hailed and Jyoti Kalash, the Additional Chief Secretary and Resident Commissioner of Nagaland House in New Delhi, wrote a letter to the Additional Commissioner of Police, Special Police Unit for Northeastern Residents (SPUNER), New Delhi, seeking an expeditious investigation. 

Kalash stated that a lady named Rosy Sangma died in Alpha Hospital, Sector-10, Gurugram on June 24 allegedly after consuming ice cream while she was in the ICU. 

Her nephew, Samuel Sangma, who had admitted her to the hospital and alleged medical negligence for her death, was surprisingly found dead in his hotel room a few days later. Samuel's body was found hanging from the ceiling of his hotel room. Police suspected it to be suicide but many from Nagaland called it murder and tried to link it with his aunt's death. 

A video of Samuel's altercation with medical staff in the hospital following his aunt's death led many to suspect foul play. Samuel's father said the video was recorded by his brother-in-law. 

Samuel was also allegedly attacked by the staff of the hospital when he was recording video outside the hospital building. 

Quoting Jyoti Kalash, a statement issued by the Nagaland government said that the video recording has gone viral on social media and that the incident was "very shocking and disturbing". "It questions the safety and security of the North-East people in Delhi/Gurugram, where many from the region stay," it said. 

Nagaland government expressed deep anguish over the incident in the statement.

Nagaland
gurugram
murder

