Nagaland to conduct civil body polls on May 16 with 33% reservation for women

After a long controversy and delay, Nagaland State Election Commission on Thursday issued a notification for conducting elections to three municipal councils and 36 town councils on May 16 with 33 per cent reservations for women.

The elections with 33 per cent reservations for women, which is a must as per the 74th Amendment of the Constitution, remained a contentious issue in Nagaland with many tribal organisations opposing the same for long. They argue that Article 371 (A) of the Constitution, which grants special powers to Nagaland, protects the state over the 74th Amendment.

But in March last year, a consultative committee meeting with various organisations convened by Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio gave a green signal for the elections with 33 per cent reservations. The elections, however, remained on hold for various reasons including the Assembly elections, which were conducted on February 27.

Even the Supreme Court in July last year slammed the Nagaland government for failing to conduct the elections to the urban local bodies with 33 per cent reservations.

Women empowerment:

Thursday's notification came as a relief to many women's rights organisations in the state who have been demanding implementation of the 74th Amendment of the Constitution. They say that the special provisions under 371 (A) should not be applied for denying reservation to women. The reservation of the women would encourage more women to contest the elections as low participation of women in elections has remained a concern in the Northeastern state, they say.

In the Assembly elections held on February 27, Nagaland scripted history when two women, Hekani Jakhalu and Salhoutuonuo Kruse were elected as the first women MLAs. On March 7, Kruse took oath as Nagaland's first woman minister. Kruse was on Thursday allotted the ministry for women's resource development and horticulture.

The NDPP-BJP alliance won the Assembly elections for the second straight term in Nagaland on March 2. NDPP won 25 seats (out of 60) while BJP retained its 2018 tally of 12. On March 7, Rio took charge as Nagaland CM for the fifth time.

Votes for municipal councils and town council elections will be counted on May 19, said the notification issued by Nagaland State Election Commission.