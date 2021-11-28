NDA's Meghalaya ally NPP demands repeal of CAA

NDA's Meghalaya ally NPP demands repeal of CAA

There was no response from the government but it has taken note of the demand, NPP leader Agatha Sangma said

PTI
PTI, Shillong,
  • Nov 28 2021, 18:37 ist
  • updated: Nov 28 2021, 18:37 ist
National People's Party leader Agatha Sangma. Credit: PTI File Photo

National People's Party leader Agatha Sangma on Sunday demanded the repeal of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) at a meeting of NDA allies convened ahead of the Winter session of Parliament.

"Since the farm laws have been repealed and this was primarily keeping in mind the interests of the people, therefore, I requested the government to repeal the CAA keeping in mind the same sort of sentiments of the people from the north-east," she said told PTI after the meeting here.

There was no response from the government but it has taken note of the demand, Sangma said.

"I made this demand on behalf of my party and people from the north-east," she said.

Check out latest DH videos here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Meghalaya
Indian Politics
CAA
National People's Party
Parliament
Winter Session

Related videos

What's Brewing

Omicron Covid variant brings low vaccination into focus

Omicron Covid variant brings low vaccination into focus

Over 30% Indian women justify beating by husbands

Over 30% Indian women justify beating by husbands

What makes the Himalayan-Tibetan plateau so unique?

What makes the Himalayan-Tibetan plateau so unique?

How to choose the perfect pair of headphones

How to choose the perfect pair of headphones

Consent conversations

Consent conversations

Unseasonal rains drown Karnataka's rural economy

Unseasonal rains drown Karnataka's rural economy

How Omicron, the new Covid-19 variant, got its name

How Omicron, the new Covid-19 variant, got its name

 