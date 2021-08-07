NDDB to manage WAMUL for another five years

The Assam Government has extended the management of West Assam Milk Producers’ Co-operative Union Ltd (WAMUL) by the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) for another 5 years.

This was decided at a meeting between Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and NDDB Chairman Meenesh Shah held in Guwahati on Friday.

In 2008 the Assam Government had handed over the management of WAMUL, which was on the verge of closure, to restore and revive Assam’s dairy cooperative institution. Since then WAMUL has been on a high growth path. To further strengthen the dairy movement in the state, the Assam Government has again extended NDDB’s management of WAMUL for a further period of 5 years. An agreement to this effect was also signed on August 6, 2021, said a press release.

In the meeting, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma urged NDDB Chairman Meenesh Shah to ensure the next growth surge of dairy institutions in Assam, said the statement.

Presently, WAMUL procures an average daily quantity of 41,000 kg of milk from 13,916 dairy farmers in Assam. Today brand “Purabi” markets around 64,000 litres of milk per day. Although the market was adversely impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic, WAMUL still attained a sales turnover of Rs 120 crore (31st March 2021) said the statement.

