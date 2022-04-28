New Omicron sub-variant BA.12 detected in Patna

The Health Department of Bihar on Thursday detected a new variant of Omicron in Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (IGIMS).
The new variant BA.12 is 10 times more dangerous than BA.2 which was detected during the third wave of coronavirus in the country.
Prof Dr Namrata Kumari, the HOD of microbiology department of IGIMS, said: "Keeping in view the rising Covid cases, we had started genome sequencing of samples of Omicron variant of coronavirus. There were 13 samples tested and one of them had BA.12 strains. The remaining 12 samples have BA.2 strains."
"We have asked the authority for contact tracing of all the positive samples of Omicron. The BA.12 variant is 10 time more dangerous than BA.2. Though, there is no need to worry. Precaution is required here to protect from it," She said.
The BA.12 variant was first detected in the US. There were two to three cases detected in Delhi and now one case in Patna.
Watch the latest DH Videos here:
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Kiccha Sudeep clears the air with Devgn on Hindi films
A fifth of world's reptiles threatened with extinction
Five movies to watch on Samantha's birthday
Peacocks delight city; BBMP forest officials not amused
DH Toon | Prashant Kishor snubs 'empowered' Congress
Google to now take phone number removal requests