Nigerian national held in Mumbai with mephedrone worth Rs 22 lakh

Mephedrone worth Rs 22 lakh was seized from a 40-year-old Nigerian national here, a police official said on Saturday. Officials of the Worli unit of the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) spotted the man standing in a suspicious manner near Mahim railway station in the early hours, he said.
The man tried to flee but was caught, and found to be carrying 110 grams of MD or mephedrone worth Rs 22 lakh, the official said. He was arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and further investigation is underway, the official added.
