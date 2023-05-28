Nigerian national held in Mumbai with mephedrone worth Rs 22 lakh

Nigerian held in Mumbai with mephedrone worth Rs 22L

He was arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and further investigation is under way

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • May 28 2023, 01:49 ist
  • updated: May 28 2023, 01:49 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Mephedrone worth Rs 22 lakh was seized from a 40-year-old Nigerian national here, a police official said on Saturday. Officials of the Worli unit of the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) spotted the man standing in a suspicious manner near Mahim railway station in the early hours, he said.

Also Read | NIA likely to probe Kerala methamphetamine drug smuggling case

The man tried to flee but was caught, and found to be carrying 110 grams of MD or mephedrone worth Rs 22 lakh, the official said. He was arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and further investigation is underway, the official added.

India News
Drug abuse
Crime

