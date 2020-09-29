No time bar for senior citizens on Kolkata Metro on Sundays

No time bar for senior citizens on Sundays: KMRC

PTI
  • Sep 29 2020, 23:50 ist
  • updated: Sep 29 2020, 23:50 ist
Kolkata Metro Railway will run a total of 58 services on Sundays at a 20-minute interval. Credit: PTI Photo

There will be no time embargo for senior citizens to travel on Kolkata Metro on Sundays, an official said.

The Metro Railway will run a total of 58 services on Sundays at a 20-minute interval, its spokesperson Indrani Banerjee said on Tuesday.

The Metro Railway is starting services on Sundays from October 4 with 29 services in up direction and a similar number in the down line, she said.

Senior citizens will only have to carry their identity proof and do not require e-passes, she said.

The Metro Railway has allowed senior citizens to avail its services on weekdays during the lean period of 11.30 am to 4.30 pm.

Kolkata
West Bengal
Coronavirus lockdown

