Odisha: BJD's Rudra Pratap Maharathy leads in Pipili bypoll by 5,140 votes

BJD candidate Rudra Pratap Maharathy was leading in the Pipili by-election in Odisha's Puri district by 5,140 votes over his nearest rival Ashrit Pattnaik of the BJP till the end of the fourth round of counting on Sunday, the Election Commission said.

Maharathy secured 16,968 votes, while Pattnaik bagged 11,828 votes, and Congress nominee Biswokeshan Harichandan Mohapatra got 1,382 votes.

Of the 30,913 votes counted till the end of the fourth round, 184 people have chosen the NOTA (none of the above) option, it said.

Around 78.24 per cent of over 2.29 lakh voters had exercised their franchise in the by-poll on September 30. A total of 25 rounds of counting will be held.

Ten candidates are in the fray for the by-poll which was either countermanded or deferred thrice before September 30. The by-election was necessitated by the death of sitting BJD MLA Pradeep Maharathy in October last year

