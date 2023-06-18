Odisha confirms first heatwave-related death

PTI
PTI, Bhubaneswar,
  • Jun 18 2023, 13:46 ist
  • updated: Jun 18 2023, 13:46 ist
Representative image. Credit: Getty Images

As Odisha continues to reel under hot and humid weather conditions, the state government confirmed the first heatwave-related death and sanctioned an ex-gratia of Rs 50,000 for the deceased's family, a top official said.

The victim is a middle-aged person from the Balasore district, a senior official at the Special Relief Commissioner’s (SRC) office said on Sunday, adding that the state has so far received allegations of 20 deaths due to heatwaves.

“So far, we have received information on 20 alleged heatwave fatalities. One death has been confirmed so far in Balasore district. The others are being inquired by the collectors,” the official said, adding Rs 50,000 will be paid to bereaved families in case of death due to heatwaves.

With heatwave conditions prevailing in various districts, SRC Satyabrata Sahoo on Saturday reviewed the situation based on the IMD forecast.

The Met office in its forecast said hot weather conditions are likely to continue in some districts for the next three days.

“Hot and discomforting weather is likely to continue for the next 3-4 days. People are advised to take precautionary measures such as avoiding heat exposure during peak hours, staying hydrated and caring for vulnerable persons including old, children, sick, and pregnant women,” SRC said quoting the IMD forecast.

While the state’s coastal belt has been encountering high humidity conditions, there was rise in day temperature in the western region.

The capital city of Bhubaneswar on Sunday recorded a maximum temperature of 33.2 degree Celsius and overall humidity level of 76 per cent by 8.30 am, IMD said.

Jharsuguda logged the highest maximum temperature of 37.4 degrees, followed by 36.4 in Sambalpur at 8.30 am on Sunday.

