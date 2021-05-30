Odisha extends coronavirus lockdown till June 17

The Odisha government on Sunday announced extension of the lockdown by 16 more days till June 17 to further stem the spread of coronavirus.

The second phase of the lockdown was to end at 5 am on June 1.

"The lockdown is primarily aimed at restricting movement of people and not goods. All restrictions and exemptions of the previous lockdowns will be implemented in the third phase, too," Chief Secretary S C Mohapatra said.

The weekend shutdown will also continue, he said.