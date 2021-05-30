Odisha extends coronavirus lockdown till June 17

Odisha extends coronavirus lockdown till June 17

The second phase of the lockdown was to end at 5 am on June 1

PTI
PTI, Bhubaneswar,
  • May 30 2021, 20:23 ist
  • updated: May 30 2021, 20:31 ist
People gather at a railway station to head to their native places during weekend lockdown imposed by state authorities to curb the spread of coronavirus. Credit: PTI file photo

The Odisha government on Sunday announced extension of the lockdown by 16 more days till June 17 to further stem the spread of coronavirus.

The second phase of the lockdown was to end at 5 am on June 1.

"The lockdown is primarily aimed at restricting movement of people and not goods. All restrictions and exemptions of the previous lockdowns will be implemented in the third phase, too," Chief Secretary S C Mohapatra said.

The weekend shutdown will also continue, he said.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Odisha
Coronavirus
Covid-19
Coronavirus lockdown

Related videos

What's Brewing

Fact-check: Can govt record WhatsApp texts, calls?

Fact-check: Can govt record WhatsApp texts, calls?

How diets shape human evolution

How diets shape human evolution

Fact-check: Do cabbages spread Covid-19?

Fact-check: Do cabbages spread Covid-19?

First blind Chinese mountaineer climbs Mount Everest

First blind Chinese mountaineer climbs Mount Everest

Have you seen these popular Paresh Rawal movies?

Have you seen these popular Paresh Rawal movies?

 