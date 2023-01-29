Odisha Health Minister Naba Das shot at by ASI

The incident took place in Brajrajnagar town of the district when the minister was on his way to attend a meeting

PTI
PTI,
  • Jan 29 2023, 13:14 ist
  • updated: Jan 29 2023, 13:58 ist
Naba Das. Credit: Twitter/@nabadasjsg

Odisha's Health and Family Welfare minister Naba Kishore Das was shot at by an assistant sub-inspector of police in Jharsuguda district on Sunday, an officer said.

The incident took place in Brajrajnagar town of the district when the minister was on his way to attend a meeting.

"Assistant Sub-inspector of Police (ASI) Gopal Das opened fire at the minister. The minister is injured and rushed to hospital," Brajrajnagar SDPO Gupteswar Bhoi told reporters.

 

Odisha
India News

