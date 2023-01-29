Odisha Health Minister Naba Das shot at by ASI

Odisha's Health and Family Welfare minister Naba Kishore Das was shot at by an assistant sub-inspector of police in Jharsuguda district on Sunday, an officer said.
The incident took place in Brajrajnagar town of the district when the minister was on his way to attend a meeting.
"Assistant Sub-inspector of Police (ASI) Gopal Das opened fire at the minister. The minister is injured and rushed to hospital," Brajrajnagar SDPO Gupteswar Bhoi told reporters.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube