Odisha reports record 4,270 new Covid-19 cases, 11 fatalities

  • Sep 16 2020, 14:12 ist
  • updated: Sep 16 2020, 14:12 ist
A man wearing a facemask as a preventive measure against Covid-19. Credit: AFP

Odisha registered its highest single-day spike in Covid-19 cases on Wednesday as 4,270 more people tested positive for the infection, a health official said.

The new cases pushed the state's coronavirus tally to 1,62,920, he said.

Eleven more patients succumbed to the infection, taking Odisha's Covid-19 death toll to 656, the official said.

The state had reported its previous highest single-day spike of 4,198 coronavirus cases on September 14, he said.

As many as 2,478 new cases were detected in quarantine centres, while 1,792 people tested positive for the infection during contact tracing, the official said.

Khurda district, under which Bhubaneswar falls, registered the highest number of new cases at 876, followed by Cuttack (374) and Puri (287), he said.

Three fresh fatalities each were reported in Puri and Sambalpur districts, two in Khurda and one each in Kalahandi, Mayurbhanj and Sundergarh districts, the official said.

Fifty-three Covid-19 patients have died in the state due to other ailments so far, he said.

Odisha now has 36,473 active coronavirus cases, while 1,25,738 people have been cured of the disease so far, the official said.

The state has so far tested over 25.67 lakh samples for Covid-19, including 51,320 on Tuesday, he added.

