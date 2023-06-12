Odisha sizzles in intense heat, Sambalpur boils at 42 degrees Celsius

Odisha continued to reel under intense heat, with Sambalpur the hottest at 42 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday.

Jharsuguda registered 41.8 degrees Celsius, while state capital Bhubaneswar recorded a maximum temperature of 41.6 degrees Celsius, and Hirakud recorded 41.2 degrees Celsius.

"There is possibility of severe heat wave conditions in the twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack during the day time," the Regional Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar said in a twitter post.

The twin cities are likely to record temperatures of 6.5 degrees Celsius above normal.

The IMD issued orange (be prepared) alert for eight districts -- Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sonepur, Boudh, Sambalpur, Balangir, Kandhamal, and Keonjhar -- for Monday and Tuesday.

Heat wave conditions (yellow warning) are also likely to prevail at one or two places in Sundargarh, Nuapada, Kalahandi, Nayagarh, Mayurbhanj, Angul and Deogarh on Tuesday.