Odisha sounds warning on a possible third wave of Covid-19 pandemic

Amid detection of new Covid variant Omicron in some foreign countries, the Odisha government swung into action and asked all district collectors to remain prepared to tackle a possible third wave of Covid-19 pandemic.

Chief Secretary SC Mahapatra on Sunday held a meeting with all collectors, Superintendents of Police and chief district medical officers through video conference.

Stating schools and colleges have opened in the state, and livelihood and economic activities have also been started, Mahapatra said: "So, at this point we need to be more cautious, vigilant and pro-active to prevent the effects of the possible third wave."

He advised all field level functionaries to collect ground reports on Covid infection status in their respective areas and take immediate action after Covid is reported from anywhere.

Also Read | 26 students found Covid-19 positive in Odisha school

He also directed to give more emphasis on door-to-door vaccination and to ensure strict enforcement of the Covid-19 norm. The collectors and SPs have been directed to take strong action against the violators.

Further, he has insisted to streamline the process of releasing Covid compensations.

Additional Chief Secretary (health) RK Sharma also alerted the authorities about the new Covid variant Omicron that has emerged in South Africa.

Since the new variant has a high number of mutations, it is believed to be more infectious, Sharma said.

Keeping this in mind, 100 per cent vaccination of all above 18 plus population will be a major preventive measure, he pointed out.

Sharma also directed the officials to go for Genome Sequencing while conducting Covid tests of the suspected person.

Check out latest DH videos here