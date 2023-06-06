Odisha crash: 40 people may have died of electrocution

Odisha train crash: 40 Coromandel Express passengers may have died of electrocution

The CBI has on Tuesday taken over the Balasore GRP case No. 64 registered by Odisha Police

Site of accident involving Coromandel Express, Bengaluru-Howrah Express and a goods train, in Balasore district. Credit: PTI Photo

Around 40 bodies recovered from the Coromandel Express involved in the triple train crash had no visible injury marks and are believed to have died of electrocution, the GRP said.

An FIR registered at the Government Railway Police station at Balasore indicated that live overhead wires which snapped when the accident occurred, entangled with a few coaches, electrocuting the passengers trapped in them.

Sub-inspector of Police, P Kumar Nayak in his FIR said, “Many passengers succumbed to injuries caused due to the collision and electrocution (after) coming in contact with overhead LT (low tension) line.”

The overhead wires snapped as coaches which toppled over during the triple train accident overturned electrical masts, said officials.

The three trains involved in the major accident which claimed 278 lives and injured 1200, were the Howrah-Chennai Coromandel Express, Bengaluru-Howrah Express and a stationary goods train.

The CBI has on Tuesday taken over the Balasore GRP case No. 64 registered by Odisha Police.

