Odisha's Covid-19 tally crosses 29,000-mark, death toll rises to 159

Odisha's Covid-19 tally crossed the 29,000 mark on Wednesday after 1,068 more people tested positive for the disease, while the death toll rose to 159 with five more patients succumbing to the infection, a Health Department official said.

The total number of coronavirus patients in the state now stands at 29,175, he said.

The five deaths were reported from Ganjam, Balasore, Kandhamal, Malkangiri and Puri.

Another coronavirus patient from Bhadrak also died but the cause of his death was attributed to "non-Covid reasons", the official said.

For live updates on the coronavirus outbreak, click here

Of the 1,068 fresh cases, 662 were detected from different quarantine centres, while 406 were found through contact- tracing exercises, he said.

Ganjam, the worst-hit district by the pandemic, reported the highest of 245 new cases, followed by Khurda (194), Sundargarh (112), Gajapati (88), Koraput (66) and Cuttack (61).

So far, 18,061 people have recovered from the disease and the number of active Covid-19 cases in the state is 10,919, the official said.

Odisha on Tuesday conducted 10,750 tests, he added.