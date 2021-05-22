ONGC employee in Assam released by Ulfa-I one month after abduction

Militant group Ulfa-Independent on Saturday released an employee of ONGC, whom they had abducted one month ago from his work site in eastern Assam's Charaideo district.

Ritul Saikia, a junior assistant (production) of ONGC reached Longwa in neighbouring Nagaland's Mon district, which shares border with Myanmar, at around 7am on Saturday. He was reportedly kept hostage in Ulfa-I's camps in Myanamr.

This comes two days after Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma appealed to Ulfa-I "military chief" Paresh Baruah to release him, stating that only talks can resolve the issues raised by the banned outfit.

A team of police and Assam Rifles found him in Longwa village and took him to a camp of Assam Rifle. His family members in Sivasagar district in Assam was informed about his release.

Three workers were abducted at gunpoint from a workover rig site of ONGC located within the Lakwa Tea Estate Cholapather grant in eastern Assam's Charaideo district on April 21. Assam police said five militants came to the site and kidnapped the ONGC staff in an ambulance kept at the site.

Two other abducted persons, Alakesh Saikia and Mohini Mohan Gogoi were rescued by security forces on April 24 from Nagaland's Mon district. Saikia, however, could not be rescued on that day.

"I am alright. They behaved well with me and provided food properly. I walked for days to reach here. I am very tired now and can't talk much," Saikia told local television channels in Mon district, soon after his release.