Over 50 fall sick after having 'prasad' in Odisha village

Over 50 fall sick after having 'prasad' in Odisha

PTI
  • Oct 26 2020, 23:46 ist
  • updated: Oct 26 2020, 23:46 ist
Representative image/Credit: Pixabay Image

More than 50 people, including women and children, were taken ill after consuming food offered as 'prasad' in Odisha's Kendrapara district, officials said on Monday.

All of them had the 'prasad' at a temple in Pinchapatia village under Krushnadaspur gram panchayat on Sunday night.

They complained of nausea, severe lower abdomen pain and high fever after consuming 'bhog' (flattened rice), yoghurt and banana, officials said.

Some of the sick persons have been hospitalised, a senior official said, adding, all of them are out of danger and recovering.

"It is case of food poisoning. The 'bhog' is suspected to have been prepared with contaminated yoghurt," he said.

