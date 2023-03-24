Party lost seats, not its presence in Bengal: Cong bypoll winner

The Congress lost seats, but has not lost presence in West Bengal, Bayron Biswas – the lone Congress representative in the state legislative Assembly (in the present term), said on Thursday. Biswas took oath as Congress MLA on Wednesday, after having won the recent Sagardighi Assembly constituency by-election in the state.

“People wanted a change, and have opted for Congress with affection,” Biswas told DH. He added that he, along with his family, has been involved in social work in many parts of the state, including the region that voted him to power. “If you don’t visit Sagardighi, you will not understand why the seat was lost (by the ruling party),” he said, adding that there’s still much that needs to be done in the region for the people – drinking water facility, electricity connection for a few (left-out) families, and better roads.

The Sagardighi seat has been with Trinamool since 2011. In the recent by-election, necessitated by the death of the sitting MLA, the Trinamool got 34.94 per cent votes, down from 50.95 per cent, the party had in 2021. Biswas received 47.35 per cent votes.

Trinamool chief Mamata Banerjee blamed an ‘immoral alliance’ – transfer of BJP’s votes to the Left-backed Congress candidate – for the outcome. The by-election gave the party a reason to introspect.

Biswas, however, claims that people voted freely, and the Congress-Left understanding is vital for future elections in the state, despite Sagardighi being considered a ‘stand-alone’ case, given the fact that the Trinamool enjoys a strong mandate.

“In West Bengal, Congress is not strong all over the state. In parts, the Left has a strong influence. I think future cooperation would do good (to Congress, Left – the parties in Opposition),” he said.

'No transfer of BJP votes'

The Congress MLA rejects the ‘transfer of BJP votes’ saying that it’s that the region has traditionally been a Congress bastion, and the voters who chose different parties, are returning back to his party.

Biswas says that he has never been into politics, earlier, nor anyone in his immediate family has been into politics, while his grandfather has had an affinity for the Congress party. He is hopeful that Congress stands a chance of offering unexpected results in a fair election, as far as upcoming rural polls are concerned.