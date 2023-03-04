Patna-bound SpiceJet flight diverted after brake glitch

Patna-bound SpiceJet flight diverted after brake glitch

Sources said after fixing the the technical glitch, the plane reached Patna at 11.30 am

IANS
IANS, Patna,
  • Mar 04 2023, 16:02 ist
  • updated: Mar 04 2023, 16:02 ist
The plane took-off from Delhi and was scheduled to land at Patna airport at 8.30 am on Friday. Credit: Reuters File Photo

A Patna-bound Spicejet flight was diverted to Varanasi after glitch in brakes, sources said on Saturday.

The plane took-off from Delhi and was scheduled to land at Patna airport at 8.30 am on Friday. However, when it reached near Arrah city, some 50 km away from Patna, it developed a glitch in brake.

Also Read | Jet fuel prices cut by 4%

As the runway of Patna Jay Prakash Narayan International airport is smaller than other airports, the pilot refused to land here despite the permission given by ATC, after which the aircraft was diverted to Varanasi.

Sources said after fixing the the technical glitch, the plane reached Patna at 11.30 am.

After deboarding, passengers expressed their disappointment at the Spicejet counter at Patna airport.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Patna
Bihar
Spicejet
Airlines
civil aviation
Aviation
flights
India News

What's Brewing

Louboutin on 30 years of undying red obsession

Louboutin on 30 years of undying red obsession

Oscars 2023: A look at the list of presenters

Oscars 2023: A look at the list of presenters

Sounds of migration and a desire to live 

Sounds of migration and a desire to live 

GSI survey discovers 7,000 new Japanese islands

GSI survey discovers 7,000 new Japanese islands

Spotlight on Agnostic, Success on Super Saturday

Spotlight on Agnostic, Success on Super Saturday

GNR, Arctic Monkeys headlining Glastonbury with Elton

GNR, Arctic Monkeys headlining Glastonbury with Elton

 