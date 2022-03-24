Plea in SC seeks CBI probe into Birbhum killings

A plea has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking a CBI probe into the death of eight people in a fire tragedy in West Bengal's Birbhum district.

The plea filed by Vishnu Gupta, the national president of the Hindu Sena, alleged that local authorities are trying to shield the real culprits of the ghastly incident under the influence of the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) in the state.

"The police administration of the state of West Bengal has miserably failed in discharging its duty and responsibility in protecting the life and property of the people of village Bogtui, district Birbhum, West Bengal. The ghastly incident of murder, arson and loot, which took place on March 21, 2022, has resulted in the murder of more than eight persons of the village, which include women and children," the plea said.

Also Read — Birbhum killings: SDPO suspended after CM rebukes him for 'duty negligence'

"Further, the fear and insecurity and lack of faith in the police administration is also evident from the exodus of people from that village to some other safe places. Therefore, it requires interference of this court to protect the fundamental right of the people in Birbhum district," the plea said.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

It has sought directions to the investigating agency to take over all the FIRs registered by the local police in connection with the incident.