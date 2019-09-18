Police tortures 3 women in Assam, CM orders probe

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal Tuesday ordered an inquiry into the alleged assault and torture of three women by a police officer inside a police outpost in Assam's Darrang district.

Mahendra Sarma, the in-charge of Burha police outpost and constable Binita Boro have been placed under suspension with immediate effect for their alleged involvement in the incident, an Assam police spokesperson said here.

The inquiry into the alleged excess use of force on the three women will be conducted by the central western range DIG Brojenjit Singh, an official spokesperson said in Guwahati.

The three women, who are sisters were picked up from their home in Guwahati in connection with a kidnapping case filed against their brother and taken to Burha police outpost on September 9, Darrang superintendent of police Amrit Bhuyan said at Mangaldoi.

They were released after the brother and the woman he had allegedly kidnapped surrendered at the police outpost. The women later complained to the police superintendent that they were stripped, assaulted and tortured by Sarma and were severely injured. A case has been filed against the police officer.

They also claimed before the media that the eldest among them, who was two months pregnant, had a miscarriage after the assault. Bhuyan said that an inquiry has been ordered by the deputy superintendent of police (headquarters) Mamoni Hazarika into the allegations of use of excess force by Sarma.

The medical examination of the women have been done and the report is yet to be received, the SP said. "If the inquiry points to use of excess force, then necessary action will be taken against the police officer," he added.