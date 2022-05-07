Poumai Naga tribe in Manipur declare their villages as drugs-free zone

Poumai tribe, one of the major Naga tribes living in Manipur's hill district, Senapati on Saturday said they have recently declared their villages a no-drugs zone in order to help the state government curb the drugs menace including illegal poppy cultivation.

The move is seen as a push for the BJP government's "War on Drugs" campaign to curb rampant poppy cultivation.

A delegation of the Poumi Naga tribe led by MLA J Kumo Dha, Poumi Naga Union President D. Dailord Pao, Poumai Naga Women's Union president P. Delilah Pao and other civil society organisation leaders met Manipur CM N. Biren Singh on Saturday in Imphal informing him that a general meeting of the Poumi Nagas on April 28 declared the Poumi Naga region in Senapati district as drugs free region. The step, the delegation told the CM, would not only curb poppy cultivation but also help in protecting and preserving forests, which are being destroyed for poppy cultivation.

Appreciating the decision, CM said the decision was historic given the fact that the entire Poumai community came together to curb the drug menace. "There have been instances of villages coming out in support of the War Against Drugs, but it is for the first time that such a large community or tribe has come out and declared such support to the War Against Drugs," said a statement quoting the CM.

This comes days after Singh told Central leaders at a function in Guwahati that poppy cultivation has become a huge concern as forests and jungles are being destroyed to cultivate poppy, a raw material used in making various psychotropic drugs including heroin. Singh urged the Central leaders to provide alternative livelihoods in order to encourage farmers to give up poppy cultivation. Singh said the government has destroyed large areas of poppy cultivation but it was difficult to curb the menace without profitable alternative livelihoods.

In tribal societies across the Northeast, the community plays an influential role in the maintenance of discipline and law and order in their villages.

Singh hoped that other tribes would also follow the example set by Poumai Nagas and declare their areas a drugs free zone too in order to help curb drug menace in the state.