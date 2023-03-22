President Murmu to attend Visva-Bharati convocation on March 28

President Droupadi Murmu, and Governor C V Ananda Bose will be attending the convocation ceremony of Visva-Bharati University in West Bengal on 28 March.

A university notification has stated that the convocation ceremony is for the year 2022.

On February 24, the university held a convocation for the year 2021, having deferred the convocation for the 2022 batch, due to unavoidable circumstances. The convocation ceremony, then, was attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. The university, recently, also invited actor Anupam Kher to deliver a lecture.

Meanwhile, another stand-off continues between the university and Nobel laureate Amartya Sen. The university, on Sunday, served Sen a notice concerning “unauthorised occupation of the public premise” by him, that belongs to it. It claimed that Sen is in occupation of around 13 decimals of excess land, besides the 1.25 acres he is entitled.

The notice stated that information had earlier been shared through letters. The university has asked Sen to reply before March 24, as to why an order of eviction should not be made against him.

Sen has been asked to either appear in person, or through an authorised representative with documents concerned at the varsity on March 29. The state government, however, on Monday, updated leasehold rights in Sen’s favour.

